CM KCR takes part in Ugadi celebrations 

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations organised at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Santoshkumar Shastri read out the Panchanga Shravanam on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR extended greeting to the people of the State. He said that the government the always aims to work for the welfare of the people. He also called upon everyone to work together for better governance. He hoped for more welfare schemes for the welfare of the poor.

Reading out the Panchanga Shravanam, Santoshkumar Shastri said predicted that KCR would make many more decisions in favor of the public. He also predicted that the KCR government will excel well. He said that KCR has trinetra which keeps an eye on everything.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations in the Tadepally camp office. The couple also took part in Panchanga Shravanam. The Panchanga Shravanam was read out by Subbraya Somayajula during the Ugadi celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM Jagan extended greetings to the people of the State. He hoped to bring out many welfare schemes for the sake of the people.

Ministers, MLAs and other officials took part in the celebrations.