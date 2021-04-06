CM KCR to drum up support for Sagar bypoll

Hyderabad: As the campaign in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency has picked up pace, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders are planning a public meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 14. Further, party's working president KT Rama Rao is also slated to take up a couple of road shows after April 7.

Meanwhile, the campaign has picked up steam in Nagarjunasagar with candidates of major political parties hitting the roads. Already, the Ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders are campaigning in the constituency. While Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Md Mahamood Ali are camping in the constituency overseeing the campaign and taking up small meetings, the local MLAs are in the field. According to party leaders, the Chief Minister will address a meeting on April 14, a day before the campaign ends for the bypoll.

The Chief Minister, during a meeting with the party leaders, said that he along with KT Rama Rao would campaign in the constituency. The public meeting of the Chief Minister is planned once again in Halia. It may be mentioned here that Chandrashekar Rao had already held a meeting in Halia before the schedule was released and he also announced several sops to the people of the constituency.

The party leadership feels that the party had to face defeat in Dubbaka bypoll because the Chief Minister did not campaign in the constituency and the responsibility was given to only a few leaders. Hence, the leadership wanted to use all its resources this time to reclaim the constituency.

Party leaders said that KT Rama Rao would be addressing a couple of road shows in the constituency after April 7. The campaign would come to end on April 15 and the election would take place on April 17, while the results would be out on May 2.