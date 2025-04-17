CM Revanth hails Telangana police on national recognition

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Telangana Police Department for achieving the top rank in the country for policing performance. He emphasised that this success is the outcome of the collective and uncompromising efforts of the police force.

Telangana secured the first position among 18 states with a population of over one crore, as per the report prepared by reputed institutions such as Tata Trusts, Centre for Social Justice, and Common Cause.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister commended the department’s outstanding service, as highlighted in the India Justice Report- 2025. The CM remarked that this national recognition is a proud moment for the state and a testament to the dedication and efforts of the Telangana Police.

Revanth Reddy noted that the department’s consistent commitment to maintaining law and order, curbing crime, ensuring justice, and promoting transparency in case registration has significantly contributed to public trust.

He expressed confidence that the Telangana Police will continue to excel and achieve many more such milestones in the future.