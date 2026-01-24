Assembly seeks documents from Pb Police over Atishi's video

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Friday wrote to the Punjab police chief seeking copies of documents, including the FIR and forensics report, related to a purported video clip of Leader of Opposition Atishi in which she is seen making derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus.

This comes a day after, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in his reply to the Delhi Assembly secretary regarding the FIR registered in connection with the “doctored” video clip, had said that police acted in accordance with the law and the material available on record.

Earlier, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had said a forensic science laboratory report on the veracity of the video related to Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged remarks disrespecting Sikh gurus stated that the clip was original and without any tampering.

A political row erupted after the BJP accused Atishi of using “insensitive words” against Guru Tegh Bahadur after the end of a discussion in the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly on January 6 to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dayala.

The BJP MLAs also demanded an apology from the former Delhi chief minister for her alleged objectionable language, hurting religious sentiments and undermining the dignity of the House. They further demanded that her membership of the House be scrapped.

The video clip was shared on social media by several BJP leaders, including Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.