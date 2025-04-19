CM Revanth hard sells brand TG to top investors in Japan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday extended an invitation to Japanese companies to invest in Telangana, assuring them that Hyderabad would feel like home. Speaking at a high-profile investment roadshow in Tokyo, the Chief Minister urged Japanese businesses to consider Telangana as a "China Plus One" alternative, emphasizing the state’s thriving industrial ecosystem and business-friendly environment.

The official Telangana Rising delegation hosted the Tokyo event, which attracted over 150 participants from the Japanese business community. With a warm and personal message, Revanth Reddy captivated the audience, stating:

“Konnichiwa, Tokyo. Namaskaram. I bring warm greetings from my people in Telangana, India’s youngest and fastest developing state. Japan is known as the Land of the Rising Sun. Our vision is Telangana Rising. Today, I am proud to say Telangana is rising in the Land of the Rising Sun.” Praising Tokyo for its world-class infrastructure, commitment to sustainability, and innovation, the Chief Minister noted how the city has inspired his vision for developing Hyderabad. “The people of Japan are kind, respectful, and disciplined. I’ve learned many things from Tokyo that will help shape the future of Hyderabad,” he said.

The event opened with remarks from India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, who emphasized the strong and expanding Indo-Japan economic partnership. He was followed by JETRO Bengaluru Director General Toshihiro Mizutani, who encouraged deeper collaboration between Japanese businesses and Telangana.

Promotional videos were showcased highlighting two of Telangana’s flagship projects: Future City, India’s first planned Net Zero industrial city, and the Musi Riverfront Rejuvenation Project, one of the country’s largest riverfront developments. Industries Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan delivered a comprehensive presentation on investment opportunities for Japanese companies in key sectors including electronics, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, textiles, and green energy. Revanth Reddy further emphasized Telangana’s readiness to support global investors:

“We offer world-class infrastructure, a skilled talent pool, and clear, consistent policies across priority sectors such as life sciences, GCCs, electronics, EVs and energy storage, textiles, food processing, AI data centres, and logistics. Let us build something extraordinary—for India, Japan, and the world.”

The roadshow reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to fostering sustainable, innovation-led partnerships with Japan. Following the event, the delegation held several one-on-one meetings with top Japanese business conglomerates to explore potential collaborations.