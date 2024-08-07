CM Revanth meets Indian Blind Cricket team in NY

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extolled the boys squad of the Indian Blind Cricket team in New York for their resolve to fulfill their dreams in spite of facing challenges.

In the ongoing USA tour, the CM met the members of the cricket team and interacted for a while in New York. "It was a touching moment for me when I got the chance to meet and interact with the boys team. They are an inspiration for all,” he said.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that the brief, warm interaction with the boys demonstrated the power of human resolve. "They showed that challenges can be faced head-on, and no obstacle should be debilitating enough to prevent us from pursuing our dreams,” he highlighted.

He extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Indian blind cricket team.