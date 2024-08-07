Live
- Panel approves laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar
- GVMC's standing committee poll commences
- Indian space programmes touches 1.3 billion people
- Google TV Streamer: AI-Powered Upgrade to Google Chromecast
- TDP attacks will not deter us, says Jagan
- Netflix Price Hike Expected by December 2024: Report
- Manu Bhaker arrives in New Delhi after a successful Paris Olympics 2024
- Jungle Clearance Work Begins in Amaravati Capital
- CM Revanth meets Indian Blind Cricket team in NY
- ‘Telangana means business’: CM exhorts biz honchos to invest in India’s youngest State
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extolled the boys squad of the Indian Blind Cricket team in New York for their resolve to fulfill their dreams in spite of facing challenges.
In the ongoing USA tour, the CM met the members of the cricket team and interacted for a while in New York. "It was a touching moment for me when I got the chance to meet and interact with the boys team. They are an inspiration for all,” he said.
Revanth Reddy mentioned that the brief, warm interaction with the boys demonstrated the power of human resolve. "They showed that challenges can be faced head-on, and no obstacle should be debilitating enough to prevent us from pursuing our dreams,” he highlighted.
He extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Indian blind cricket team.