Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Announces Huge Funds at Zero-Interest Loans for Women Entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a major new initiative at the launch of the MSME policy today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a major new initiative at the launch of the MSME policy today. He announced that the government will provide large funds at zero interest rates to women’s groups to help them start and grow their businesses.

"We are committed to turning women into successful business owners," said CM Revanth Reddy. He explained that the government plans to offer loans totaling several lakh crores without any interest to support women entrepreneurs.

This new policy aims to create a better environment for women in business, providing them with the financial support they need. By focusing on women-led businesses, the government hopes to strengthen the economy and promote a more diverse industrial sector.

