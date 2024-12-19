CM Revanth Arrives an Hour Early for Assembly, Holds Meeting with MLAs and MLCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made an early start to the day by arriving at the Assembly an hour ahead of schedule. In preparation for today's proceedings, he convened a meeting with MLAs and MLCs in the Committee Hall.

The Assembly session is set to focus on significant topics, including discussions on Bhubharati and Rythu Bharosa schemes. These initiatives aim to address key issues related to land reforms and farmers' welfare in the state.

During the discussions, CM Revanth is expected to provide strategic guidance and direction to legislators, ensuring that the debates remain constructive and aligned with the state's development goals. The session is anticipated to shed light on crucial reforms aimed at uplifting the agricultural sector and streamlining land policies.