- Govt priorities misplaced: Kishan Reddy
- 80 Bodies jointly form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue protests
- After breathing fire for a year, Maratha leader Jarange-Patil backs out of polls
- Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
- TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities
- KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly
- Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature
- Howzzat! DGP opens cricket tourney for blind, eight teams to participate
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu
- Salman Khan Receives Fresh Threats: Bishnoi Gang Demands Apology or ₹5 Crore
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid homage to the legendary writer and social reformer, the late Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. The CM placed floral tributes to honor the contributions of Krishnamacharyulu, whose literary works and social reforms played a significant role in shaping Telangana's cultural identity.
Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, renowned for his famous work "Na Telangana Koti Ratnala Veena," is remembered for giving voice to the first phase of the Telangana movement, inspiring a sense of cultural and social pride in the region. His writings not only promoted social awareness but also encouraged the people of Telangana to unite for their rights and heritage.
