CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid homage to the legendary writer and social reformer, the late Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. The CM placed floral tributes to honor the contributions of Krishnamacharyulu, whose literary works and social reforms played a significant role in shaping Telangana's cultural identity.

Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, renowned for his famous work "Na Telangana Koti Ratnala Veena," is remembered for giving voice to the first phase of the Telangana movement, inspiring a sense of cultural and social pride in the region. His writings not only promoted social awareness but also encouraged the people of Telangana to unite for their rights and heritage.

