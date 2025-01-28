CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on His Birth Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter, reformer, and writer Lala Lajpat Rai on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Remembering the immense contributions of the "Punjab Kesari," the Chief Minister honored his legacy as a valiant warrior who fought against injustice, discrimination, and colonial oppression.

Lala Lajpat Rai, a key figure in India’s freedom struggle, was known for his unwavering determination and powerful writings that inspired generations. His leadership in protests against the British government and his role in shaping the Indian National Movement earned him a revered place in history.

Marking the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the need to draw inspiration from Lala Lajpat Rai’s life and principles to build a society free from discrimination and oppression. He urged citizens to follow the ideals of unity, courage, and commitment exemplified by the freedom fighter. The tribute serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai and their lasting impact on India’s journey towards independence and social justice.