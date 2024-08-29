CM Revanth Reddy Reviews South RRR and Future City Plans

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to be designed in a way that benefits the state. He made these comments during a meeting at his Jubilee Hills home, where he also discussed plans for the new Future City.



The meeting included discussions on the RRR’s southern section, radial roads, and a new highway connecting the dry port to the sea port. Attendees included Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, senior officials, and the Chief Secretary.

CM Reddy suggested changes to the planned 189-kilometer stretch of the RRR, which runs from Choutuppal to Sangareddy. He recommended starting land acquisition early and ensuring fair compensation for farmers who give up their land.

He also advised studying the connection of the dry port to the ports in Andhra Pradesh before finalizing the new highway. Additionally, he requested a report on the potential for inland waterways.

For the road section between Raviryala and Aman Gaal, CM Reddy asked officials to plan for turning three forest areas into night safari zones. He suggested looking into eco-friendly building practices for Future City, similar to those used by Apple and Jindal Naturecare. He also noted the potential for film industry growth in the scenic Rachakonda area.

Finally, CM Reddy stressed the need for all departments to work together on land acquisition and project planning, warning that actions would be taken if coordination issues arise.