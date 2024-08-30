CM Revanth Reddy Stresses Peaceful Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged everyone involved in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to work together to make the festival peaceful and harmonious. Speaking at a meeting at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, he emphasized that Hyderabad is known for its cultural harmony, and the festival should reflect this spirit.

He asked the organizers of Ganesh pandals to ensure they follow all necessary guidelines and get the required permissions, either online or offline. The government will support the festival by providing free electricity to pandals that have proper permissions. However, those using electricity without approval will face legal actions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of coordination between various government departments, including the police, GHMC, water supply, and electricity departments, to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, especially the immersion of idols. He asked the authorities to consider the guidelines of the Supreme Court regarding the use of loudspeakers and other arrangements in the pandals.

During the meeting, members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti requested free electricity for the pandals, to which the Chief Minister responded positively, asking organizers to apply for this in advance. He also reminded everyone to plan for the upcoming Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and political events to avoid any conflicts.