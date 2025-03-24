  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy's Upcoming Visit to Japan for Investment and Technological Collaboration

Highlights

CM Revanth Reddy will visit Japan from April 15 to 23, aiming to attract investments to Telangana and explore new technologies, including AI.

CM Revanth Reddy is set to visit Japan for an eight-day tour, aiming to attract investments to Telangana and explore advancements in technology and AI.

The visit, scheduled from April 15 to 23, coincides with the establishment of a Skill University in Telangana. During the trip, the CM plans to learn from Japan's technological developments and seek their participation in the Skill University's growth.

Before heading to Japan, CM Revanth will hold a second meeting on delimitation in Hyderabad. After the meeting, he will travel to Delhi and then depart for Japan.

