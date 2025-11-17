CM Revanth to meet Lionel Messi

Hyderabad: Football lovers in the city are set to have a treat soon as they will be witnessing famous football great Lionel Messi playing a match against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. According to reports coming in, the match between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Messi is likely to be held in Hyderabad soon, during the Argentinian footballer’s visit. During his visit, Messi will play a football game with CM Revanth Reddy, who is also a football player. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was keen to promote sports and encourage the youth to pursue sports as a bright career.