CM Revanth unveils measures to deal with traffic jams in city

Hyderabad: Serious about frequent traffic jams in the city, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has come out with a bouquet of measures to regulate the increasing vehicular traffic in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Multi-level parking centres, a special parking policy, the deployment of law and order police to regulate traffic during peak hours, the recruitment of home guards, wide roads at new HMDA layouts, and multi-story buildings will be part of the measures to be taken to regulate traffic.

The CM ordered the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to regulate the increasing traffic congestion in the Greater Hyderabad Limits. He asserted that adequate measures should be taken to meet the future requirements for traffic maintenance in the fast-growing international city, Hyderabad. Revanth reviewed traffic management and control in Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Secretariat. He asked the officials to hire expert consultants to conduct a special study on traffic management in the city.

The officials informed the CM that adequate numbers of traffic personnel are not available to meet the increased number of vehicular traffic. In a quick response, the CM ordered the appointment of a sufficient number of home guards, and the recruitment will be completed within three months. In the meantime, the home guards working in different departments will be brought back to the traffic department and use their services immediately. The services of the law and order police will also be utilised for traffic control in the city during peak hours. It is suggested that the officials send SIs and constables on two-wheeler traffic interceptors to regulate the traffic and avoid traffic jams.

Further, the CM emphasised that special focus should be given to the expansion of main roads and junctions to meet the fast-increasing vehicular traffic. The officials have been asked to conduct a feasibility study of constructing subways, underpasses, and surface ways on the lines of the LB Nagar Junction and in other busy places and junctions.

The CM asked the police officers of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates and Municipal Zonal Commissioners to coordinate in traffic control. The officials will hold a review meeting on traffic issues every month and take appropriate measures.

He decided to encourage the construction of multi-level car parking centres at many places to ease traffic problems. Private and government places will be identified, and incentives will be extended to those who come forward to construct the parking centres. A special parking policy for all modalities.

Revanth asked the officials to re-examine the criteria for allocating space for roads, parks, and infrastructure while giving HMDA permissions to the new layouts. The CM suggested the officials visit other cities in India and also foreign countries to study the methods adopted to develop the wide roads. He also instructed the officials to consider the traffic movement in the areas while giving permission to build the multi-story buildings in Hyderabad.