CM’s Delhi visit fuels talk of Cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: The visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Delhi has once again led to the speculation of cabinet expansion in about ten days’ time.

Who would be the new entrants and who will be given which of the portfolios the CM was holding at present has become the hot topic of discussion in Congress circles.

Home, Education, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Commercial Taxes, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Sports and Labour and Employment are among the important portfolios held by the Chief Minister.

Sources said that Revanth Reddy sought the appointment of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to explain the achievements of his government on the occasion of completion of one year in office on December 7 and the fulfillment of promises.

Party leaders said that the CM would also appraise the high command about the need for cabinet expansion in view of the demand from the senior leaders who have been waiting for the last one year for a ministerial berth. Congress senior leaders and MLAs – Prem Sagar Rao, G Vinod, G Vivek, P Sudharshan Reddy, Madan Mohan Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Danam Nagender. T Rammmohan Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir and Firoz Khan are among the top aspirants. Senior most Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy also threw his hat in the ring for minister’s post. It is learnt that Revanth Reddy is keen to retain Home, MAUD and Commercial Taxes. CM’s close confidant Seetakka is likely to get some more portfolios in the reshuffle. Some senior leaders and ministers are asking for change of their portfolios, and a few were reluctant to part with the current additional portfolios.

State Excise and Prohibition and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was among those who wants some other important portfolios. Sources said a clear picture would emerge after Revanth Reddy meets Sonia Gandhi on Friday.