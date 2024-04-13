Cohabitation with a young woman who is going to marry

Nagarkurnool: Tragedy took place in Nagulapalli Tanda of Kodair Mandal of Nagar KurnoolDistrict. A young woman named Rathlavath Jyothi (24) has been working as a nurse in a private hospital in Hyderabad for five years. But came into contact with an auto driver named Veerababu from Surypet district. That acquaintance turned into love.

A year ago, they found out about their five-year-old love affair at the young woman's house, and they deposed Veera Babu. He convinced the girl's parents that he would marry the girl. Later he convinced the girl to stay in the same room instead of in the hospital quarters. He cohabited with a young woman for 9 months. When the girl's parents asked about the marriage, he made a condition that I want money, gold and land. The girl's parents agreed. Veerababu was bought a new bike in advance. It was decided to get married on 21st of this month.

Veerababu started harassing the young lady to get the land on me before marriage. So the young lady came to her own village Nagulapalli Tanda for Ugadi festival. Since that day, Jyoti hanged herself at home when no one was around, and died last night, as she was being tortured mentally, demanding gold, money and other things in advance. Locals noticed this and complained to the police. The death of the youth casts a shadow of sadness in Tanda. The parents pleaded with the police to severely punish Veerababu who was the cause of their child's death. He said that the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas examined the body of the young woman.





