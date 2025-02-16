Collector inspects Azolla cultivation

Suryapet: District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Gunjaluru village on Saturday. As part of the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), farmers in the village have been cultivating Azolla for livestock fodder.

The Collector inspected an Azolla pond maintained by Pedapolu Jayamma (Wife of Vishnumurthy) and observed the benefits of Azolla in enhancing milk production. A single water trough can produce 2.5 kg of Azolla in seven days, and with three troughs, up to 7.5 kg of feed can be generated week-ly. Additionally, cattle sheds were constructed to protect livestock from heat and rain.During his visit, the Collector interacted with farmers, discussing the benefits of Azolla cultivation.

He also visited the government high school, where students approached him regarding school facili-ties. Engaging with the students, he inquired about their academic progress and distributed notebooks.