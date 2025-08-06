Collector Orders Tahsildars to Expedite Pending Applications Under Bhoobharathi Program

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh has directed Tahsildars to promptly resolve pending applications received under the prestigious ‘Bhoobharathi’ program being implemented by the state government.

On Wednesday, the District Collector conducted a detailed review meeting with Tahsildars from each mandal at the District Collectorate Conference Hall, focusing on applications received during the Bhoobharathi Revenue Conferences. He inquired about the number of applications resolved in each module, the number still pending, notices issued, and the status of field-level verifications.

Expressing concern over delays, the Collector questioned Tahsildars from mandals where pendency remains high and sought reasons for the same. He instructed officials to complete field verifications and immediately dispose of all applications submitted online. Special attention was given to modules such as succession, pending mutations, PoP (Proof of Possession), and D-S (Demarcation and Survey), urging officials to take appropriate action and ensure comprehensive resolution.

He emphasized that rejections of applications must be recorded with clear and valid reasons. A special committee will be formed to thoroughly investigate issues related to assigned lands, and the committee is expected to submit a detailed report soon. The Collector stated that the actions taken in the coming week will be reviewed again.

He further directed that all pending certificate applications submitted via MeeSeva up to the year 2024 be resolved within one week. Regarding ration card applications, most have already been addressed, and the remaining must be cleared immediately. He ordered speedy processing of new ration card issuances, member additions, and deletions.

The meeting was attended by District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshminarayana, RDO Alivelu, AD Survey & Land Records Ramchander, and Tahsildars from across the district.