Collector Santosh Inspects Indiramma Housing Works in Gopal Dinne, Urges Timely Completion

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to take swift action to ensure the timely completion of houses sanctioned under the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme. On Monday, the Collector visited Gopal Dinne village in Itikyala Mandal to inspect the ongoing construction works at the ground level.

Interacting directly with beneficiaries, he inquired about the progress of the construction and urged them to make proper use of the financial assistance provided by the government to accelerate the work. He emphasized the need to utilize government funds efficiently and to complete the construction works without delay.

The Collector stated that the Telangana state government has been implementing the Indiramma Housing Scheme on a mission mode, releasing a total of Rs. 5 lakhs to beneficiaries in phases. He instructed that construction should be initiated and completed swiftly to ensure beneficiaries receive maximum support. He also directed Panchayat Secretaries to actively encourage and support beneficiaries in completing the works at a faster pace.

Housing officials were advised to educate beneficiaries about cost-effective construction methods. During the inspection, officials informed the Collector that out of the sanctioned houses in the village, 55 were at the basement stage while 8 houses had already been completed. Additionally, the first installment of Rs. 1 lakh had been released to three beneficiaries.

The Collector emphasized the importance of uploading progress details regularly on the online app to ensure seamless release of government aid. He mentioned that financial assistance will be directly credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts in phases, based on the construction progress. He instructed all officials to coordinate effectively to ensure speedy completion of the housing projects.

MPDO Azhar Mohinuddin, Housing PD Srinivasulu, other officials, and beneficiaries were present during the inspection.