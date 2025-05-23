Collector Santosh Urges Swift Paddy Transport and Protection Measures Amid Rain Forecast in Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure that procured paddy is immediately transported to rice mills and adequately protected with tarpaulins to prevent damage from potential rainfall.

On Thursday, the District Collector, along with Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, inspected the paddy procurement centers being run under the supervision of the IKP at Chenugonipalli and Guntipalli villages in Gadwal Mandal.

During the inspection, the Collector reviewed key aspects of the procurement process including moisture levels in the grain, lorry loading operations, and data entry in the OPMS (Online Procurement Management System). Noting the possibility of unseasonal rains, he instructed officials to expedite the procurement process to avoid grain spoilage.

He emphasized that once the moisture content in the paddy reaches 17%, it should be promptly bagged, loaded onto lorries, and sent to the mills without delay. Until transportation is arranged, the bags must be securely covered with tarpaulins to protect them from rain.

The Collector also stressed the importance of accurate and timely data entry in OPMS and maintaining proper records. He instructed officials to ensure there is no shortage of gunny bags or lorries at the procurement centers. Adequate labor should be arranged to avoid delays in transportation, and enough tarpaulins should be kept ready to handle any unexpected rainfall.

He further directed that once the truck is loaded, data entry should be done in OPMS without delay, and farmers should receive their payments immediately to avoid inconvenience.

During the visit, the Collector interacted with farmers and inquired about the facilities being provided at the centers. Farmers shared their feedback and experiences directly with the Collector.

Also present at the event were District Civil Supplies Manager Vimala, Additional DRDO Narsimhulu, Mandal Agriculture Officers, APMs, farmers, and other officials.