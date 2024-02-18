Come clean, give confession statement, Revanth tells Harish

While indicating that the government would be conducting a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the Kaleshwaram scam, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao to submit ‘confession statement’ and apologise to people of Telangana. He held that if he comes clean about under whose pressure he gave go ahead to Medigadda Barrage,

this would be much trouble-free and the government can take forward the probe with much ease.

Intervening during the short-discussion on ‘White Paper’ in Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the Kaleshwaram project will remain as a ‘black mark’ in history and rather apologising the BRS has the audacity to question the government. “The decision taken by the then government was not in the interests of the people. This has turned Telangana into a bankrupt State in a decade. For all this you should apologise, as you are equally responsible,” Revanth felt.

While referring to the ‘Report of Committee’ on ‘Barrages on Godavari and Pranahitha Rivers’ in 2015 countered the argument presented by T Harisha Rao on Kaleshwaram project. He said that despite the Committee’s recommendations which was formed by the previous government immediately after coming to power, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ignored the report and chose an unscientific path. “The committee of retired engineers led by B Ananta Ramloo had supported the project at the starting point of Pranahita river. It was suggested that if not the FRL of barrage proposed at 152 mts which will submerge 1850 acres in Maharashtra, it can be reconsidered at 150 mts to reduce the submergence by 600 acres which would be 1250 acres. In both cases there were no villages, but only patta land. However, KCR decided to choose an alternate location, undermining the recommendations by committee,” Revanth explained.

The CM further said that in their conclusions and recommendations, the committee of engineers said that it was always better for the government to accept the concept of the existing Pranahita-Chevella Scheme near Tummedi Hatti village in Adilabad district and suggested to explore ways and means to make it feasible.

“There is a feasibility of reducing the FRL from 152 mts to 151 mts, without altering the scope of the scheme. The committee also suggested that the Chief Minister might use his good offices to convince the Maharashtra government to accept the proposal of reducing FRL to 151 mts. In case the Maharashtra government still insists for further lowering the FRL the Telangana government can accept at 150 FRL.

In both proposals there will not be any financial loss to the work done portions. The committee in its final recommendations suggested that proposal of construction of a barrage on main Godavari near Medigadda and lifting 160 TMC of water to Mid Manair Reservoir is not desirable due to its prohibitive cost and time consumption,” he pointed out while referring to the report.

Citing the name of former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy as ‘Chevella Chellemma’ , Revanth also questioned her silence when Harish Rao rather than acknowledging indulging in debate. “Being elder

sister you should correct him,” he noted.