Come out if necessary only: SP Rahul Hegde

Sircilla: District SP Rahul Hegde on Sunday inspected the implementation of lockdown at field level in Sircilla urban areas and at Ambedkar Chowk. The authorities were instructed to seize the vehicles of those, who come out unnecessarily and also to register against those, who violate lockdown rules in the district. He warned the violators that strict action will be taken against them.

The SP said that criminal case will be registered if anyone come out after 2 pm unnecessarily and their vehicles will be seized. He informed that 146 cases were registered in a single day on Saturday. He urged the people to cooperate with the police, who were risking their lives for the health and wellbeing of the people.

The SP was accompanied by DSP Chandrasekhar, town CI Anil Kumar and trainee SIs Apoorva, Ramesh, Sarath and Chandar.