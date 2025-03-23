Complaint filed against top Heroes for promoting betting app

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against popular Tollywood actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Prabhas, and Gopichand for allegedly promoting the online betting app FUN88. The complaint was filed online with the city police by an individual named Rama Rao.

According to the complaint, these actors endorsed the betting app, leading many people to suffer financial losses. Rama Rao alleged that their promotional activities encouraged users to invest money in the app, resulting in significant monetary setbacks for several individuals.

The issue of celebrities endorsing betting platforms has sparked debate in recent times, with concerns being raised about the impact of such promotions on the public. Authorities are yet to respond to the complaint or announce any further action regarding the allegations.