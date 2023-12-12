Complaint registered against KCR

Bhadrachalam: In a move to ensure justice, a complaint was registered against the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by ‘Manava Hakkula Parirakshana Samasta’ State Secretary, Punem Pradeep Kumar at the local police station on Monday.

Addressing the media, Punem informed that KCR failed to provide funds for development of Bhadrachalam temple. “KCR cheated the people here. He promised to release Rs 1000 crore as part of flood relief funds, but it has not yet been fulfilled,” he said.