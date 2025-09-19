Complaint to SP against KTR

Live
Demand to take strict action against KTR who has made allegations against Group-1 candidates and ruined their lives.
Wanaparthy Dist: On the instructions of Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, Wanaparthi Congress Party leaders on Friday filed a complaint against BRS Party Working President KTR with Wanaparthi SP Ravula Giridhar.
They demanded immediate legal action against KTR who has made baseless allegations that he sold 570 Group-1 candidates in the state to the relevant authorities for Rs. 3 to 5 crores and has ruined the lives and families of candidates who have secured ranks.
They said that it is not right to make baseless allegations against students who have achieved ranks by skipping sleep and studying hard day and night.
They said that such leaders who resort to any atrocities for political gain are very dangerous to the society.
On this occasion, they demanded immediate action against KTR.
PCC member Shankar Prasad, District Youth Congress President Vakiti Aditya, Constituency Coordinator Lakkakula Satish, former councilors Brahmam Chari, Saravanda, LIC Krishna, Yadagiri, SLN Ramesh and others participated in the program.