Complete development works in Devarkadra: district Collector tells officials

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao and Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials of various departments to resolve all the issues immediately and to complete the pending development works in Devarkadra constituency at the earliest.

While taking part in a review meeting in Devarkadra, the district Collector along with MLA took stock of various development works such as pending irrigation projects, double bedroom houses and R&B works in the constituency. Speaking on the occasion the district Collector directed the concerned officials to take up the pending works and complete it within a targeted time period.

Particularly the Irrigation officials, along with Revenue Development Officials (RDO), were directed to complete the remaining land acquisition under the ongoing Koil Sagar project.

As the project works were stalled due to the issues regarding acquisition 25 acres of land for the gravity canal, the district Collector asked the officials to submit a report on the issue within three days and directed them to resolve the issue at the earliest.

However, the 224 acres of land needed for the left canal were already acquired and 50 per cent of the works are already completed, informed the officials.

Authorities were also ordered to focus on issues related to the right canal. Irrigation and Revenue officials were told to work in coordination for resolving the issues.

While taking stock of the double bedroom constructions in Devarkadra constituency, the Collector has fixed November and March as the last date for completion of double bedroom houses in Vaddepalli, Janampeta, Muchinthala, Narsinghpur and Perur in the constituency.

Collector S Venkat Rao, while reviewing the Road over Bridge (RoB) works in Devarkadra, instructed that the long pending works must be completed immediately and the encroachments should be removed.

The District Panchayat Officer (DPO) has been entrusted with the task of beautifying the Grama Panchayat and setting up 2 parks in the town. The Collector directed the DPO to immediately submit a plan for the beautification programme and mini tank bund.

Speaking on the occasion, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy said urged that the progress in the constituency should be made on irrigation, double bedroom, R&B and asked the authorities to pay special attention to these issues. He informed that his preference was to complete 100 per cent of the projects, especially for irrigation projects, expeditiously and provide irrigation to the strategic area.

He said that while the government had sanctioned 1,300 double bedroom houses for the constituency they are yet to be completed. He asked the officials and concerned authorities take up all pending works of double bedrooms immediately and directed them to focus on the quality.

He asked the officials to accelerate the works of Road Over Bridge in Devarkadra town and complete it as early as possible. Similarly the Vemula road construction works taken up by the Cogent Company is also getting delayed, the MLA asked the concerned officials to take immediate steps to complete the road repairs to facilitate the smooth travel for the public during the Kurumurthy Jatara festival.

Additional Collector of Revenue K. Sitharamarao, District Projects CE Ramesh, RDO Padmashree, Tahsildar Jyoti, Survey Land Records AD Srinivas, DPO Venkateshwarlu, Panchayati Raj EE Narender, Housing EE Vaidyam Bhaskar, Irrigation SE Narsingh Rao and others took part in the review meeting.