Conduct elections in a transparent way, Gadwal collector directs the officials.

The district Collector Valluri Kranti along with the additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has conducted an awareness meeting about the Code of conduct held with the nodal officers,flying squad, Statistics survailance, video surveillance teams.

On this occasion the district Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that the election commission had been released the notification for assembly 2023 elections on 9 th of this month.And election code has been implementing from 9th to 5th of December 2023.

She also directed the officials to have full of knowledge about the code of conduct to complete the election in a peaceful and transparent manner.

She had explained about the election commission rules and regulations and model code of conduct.

She suggested that the check posts should be established at the four corners of the district and the flying squads will monitor 24/7 and they will ensure that the rules will be applied equal to everyone.

It was ordered to control the illigal mony, liquor and other inducements and gifts.She also urged the people to utilise C whistle app and 1950 toll free number to complaint on illicit practices of the candidates so that the teams of survailance will reach the spot with in fifteen minutes.She said that if the flying squads don't reached the problematic area in time, the issu will be solved by the control room directly.

As the election code is in force the officials have been ordered to record every expenditure incurred by the political parties and the candidates from time to time.The poling agents should not conduct any campaign with in 100 metres of the poling stations, and no campaign should be conducted before the 48 hours of the poling time.And it was ordered to Stop the campaign at 5 am on November 28 .

The candidates were instructed to produce the details of their experiences with in 30 days of their nomination to election officer , otherwise their candidature may be disqualified.

She said that the candidates will have to take permission to use the vehicles and Mike sets . If any problem accured any where in the district the people can be complain through C whistle app or use 1950 toll free number,and the complaint will be registered with in 100 minutes the problem will be resolved by the officials ,other wise the complaint will reach the Central Election. People can clear their doubts about the elections by utilising the toll free number 1959 for 24/7.

She also advised the statistical surveillance teams to seiz the amount more than 50 thousand rupees is being transported without any receipt of evidence ,if there is an evidence of paper up to 10 lakh rupees can be permitted but the issue goes to income tax department.A star campaigner can carry up to one lakh rupees with proper evidence.Even high volume goods can be seized with the audio and video recording. The legal action will be taken against the

Intimidation of voters or temptations of the voters.Every candidate must have bank account , should send expenditure details to the election officer.

The MCC nodal officers to send daily reports related to the Code of conduct of the election, after finalizing the details of the candidates expenditure details . The expenditure details report should be done by the expenditure nodal officers.And ballot papers should be seen by the ballot officials.Media certification regarding political announcements should be seen by the monitoring authority through social media.

The additional collector Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala,The additional SP N Ravi, District Nodal officers, Sectoral officials and others were participated in the morning at the IDOC .