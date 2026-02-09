Cong delayed civic polls for political gains, alleges BJP

Hyderabad: At a media conference on Sunday, party state general secretary T. Virender Goud criticised the Congress government for delaying municipal elections by a year, claiming the move was politically motivated. He said the delay stalled development and created difficulties for the people. Goud alleged that the Congress government, facing financial collapse, failed to utilise central funds effectively. He warned that Congress intends to impose heavy taxes after the elections, including hikes in water, electricity, and property charges, to cover debts and mismanagement.

He further accused Congress, BRS, and AIMIM of colluding to control municipal chairmanships and vice-chairmanships. However, he asserted that the BJP is receiving strong public support, citing recent municipal victories in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar as indicators of a favourable trend in Telangana.

Highlighting incidents of violence, Goud condemned the attack and alleged kidnapping of a BJP candidate in Kosgi, calling Congress governance a “goonda raj.” He also accused Congress of plotting ballot rigging and warned BJP workers to remain vigilant to protect democracy.

On reservations, he criticised Congress’s approach of offering 4% religious-based quotas to Muslims while also including them in BC categories, calling it appeasement politics. He argued this undermines justice for other backward communities. Goud claimed that the BJP is poised to win a majority of seats, with surveys showing strong support across municipalities.