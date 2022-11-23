Congress MLC holds govt hospital responsible for tribal woman's death

Jagtial: CONGRESS MLC Jeevan Reddy expressed shock at the death of an adivasi woman, Avula Malleshwari of Jagannathpur in Raikal mandal in the Government Area Hospital on Tuesday.

He said that there was lack of coordination between the Jagtial Area Hospital and the Maternal and Child Care Centre. Although there was a possibility to call the doctors to Mata Shishu Hospital, the pregnant women were being sent to the Area Hospital.

The lack of coordination between the doctors was evident with the fact that when the surgeon told Sameena from Jagityala town to undergo surgery but the gynecologist told her to wait for a few more days to reduce the infection in the previous wound.

Although the health workers at the field level were pressuring the pregnant women to be admitted to the government hospital to increase the number of deliveries in the government hospital, the doctors were not working in coordination, Jeevan Reddy complained. Malleswari from Jagannathpur was shifted to an area hospital where an MD physician was not available in the hospital where she died due to infection. As X-ray and ventilator were not available, lactating mothers were being shifted to the area hospital.

Rachna, a resident of Ramoji Peta, Raikal Mandal, who was admitted to the Mata Shishu Hospital for delivery, became ill and recovered after being admitted to the Gandhi Hospital.

Rajitha from Ambabaripet of Jagtial mandal, Kondra Ramya from Polasa and Avula Malleshwari from Jagannathpur of Raikal mandal died at the hospital. The medical services should have been improved with the establishment of a medical college attached to the hospital, but services in the government hospital were deteriorating day by day, he alleged.