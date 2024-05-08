Cong playing religious, caste cards to divide people: Dr Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned Congress for trying to divide people emotionally by playing religious and caste cards.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, she said the ongoing parliament elections are a fight between the positive and false narratives.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana 22 times, and most of the time, he was in the State to launch development projects. The Prime Minister said that Telangana is the gateway of South India, and stressed the need for infrastructure development in the state.

She said that BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhara Rao was an invisible chief minister and did not receive and interact with the Prime Minister whenever he had come to launch the development projects benefitting Telangana. Besides, though it was constitutionally mandated, he had never respected the governor’s office, she criticised. Now, it is visible with the sorry state of affairs that BRS is in, she said.

Taking a dig at the Congress for failing to deliver on its electoral promises, she said it needs the budget of five states to implement the promises made by the Congress in Telangana. The Congress is silent on the mobilisation of resources for implementing its promises, she added.

On the other hand, 64 per cent of Mudra loans and 54 per cent of startups under PM Modi’s leadership have turned into job providers, entrepreneurs and Lakhpati Didis. Similarly, central schemes like Ujwala Yojana to provide LPG connections helped women improve their lung health, she said.

Dr Tamilisai explained how the 15 programmes meant for minorities benefitted them and how PM Modi’s government takes care of women, minorities, young and all sections of people.

Dismissing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s narrative that BJP and RSS would change the Constitution and take away reservations, she said that the PM and RSS chief had already clarified their position.