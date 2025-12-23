Cong set to announce party, corporation posts amid discontent

Hyderabad: The Congress is likely to announce party and corporation positions very soon, most probably before the New Year. This has created heightened curiosity among party leaders over who will be accommodated in the upcoming appointments.

Several posts in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), including working presidents, secretaries and other key positions, are currently vacant. Discussions are underway on whether the party will consider the names recommended four months ago or seek fresh opinions from the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

According to party sources, teams comprising party observers, vice-presidents, general secretaries, MLAs and former DCC presidents had submitted recommendations from all 119 Assembly constituencies four months ago. However, with new DCC presidents now in place, it remains uncertain whether those earlier lists will be followed or revised.

A senior party leader told The Hans India that the final decision rests with AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, who will take a call in consultation with the Delhi leadership.

Meanwhile, many party leaders are anxiously waiting for positions. Discontent is brewing within the party over what some leaders describe as an unfair allocation of posts. Several leaders have expressed unhappiness that a few individuals have been given multiple positions, while many others have not been allotted even a single role.

One leader remarked that giving multiple positions to the same individual sends the wrong signal and could dampen the morale of grassroots workers. “The party should follow the principle of ‘one leader, one position’ to ensure wider participation and maintain enthusiasm among leaders,” he said.

He added that adopting such a policy would strengthen the party’s prospects by providing opportunities to more leaders, encouraging them to work harder for the party.