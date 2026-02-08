Hindu identity, not caste, determines RSS Sarsanghchalak selection, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that caste is not a determining factor in the selection of the organisation’s Sarsanghchalak (chief or head), stating that being a Brahmin is not a prerequisite for the position, while emphasising that being a Hindu is the only qualification.

Bhagwat made these remarks while addressing an event titled '100 Year of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai.

His statement comes amid allegations from the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which has accused the RSS of allowing only Brahmins to hold the top leadership position and raised questions about caste representation within the organisation.

Responding to such claims, Bhagwat rejected the allegations and clarified the organisation’s position regarding leadership selection, stating, "Who will become the Sarsanghchalak of the organisation? So, no Brahmin can become the Sarsanghchalak of the organisation. No Kshatriya, Vaishya, or Shudra can become the Sarsanghchalak. Only a Hindu will become the Sarsanghchalak. The head of the organisation can be appointed to that post, and if there's something else, he can be appointed to that too."

Explaining the organisational structure and functioning of the RSS, Bhagwat said the Sangh does not appoint its workers or leaders based on caste identity or proportional representation.

"Our workers are not appointed based on this (the caste system). Because we don't have such a proportional system. Whoever works will be the one. Initially, the Sangh was small. The work of the Sangh started in a single locality. It was a Brahmin locality. So, initially, all the office-bearers of the Sangh, from top to bottom, were Brahmins. Then people said that this is a Sangh of these people," he said.

Bhagwat further elaborated that the organisation’s growth has been guided by geographical expansion rather than caste considerations. He said the nature of expansion has gradually diversified the Sangh’s composition over time.

"We don't expand based on caste; we expand geographically. We have our own people, but the work of the Sangh has expanded. We don't expand based on caste but geographically. So, this is a natural thing that happens in the Sangh. Therefore, I cannot answer whether there will be an SC/ST tomorrow or not, because the person who has to do it will think about it," he said.

Highlighting the criteria for leadership, Bhagwat stressed that competence and availability play a crucial role in selecting individuals for key organisational roles.

He said that the decision is based on who is best suited and able to shoulder responsibilities at a given time.

"One should be the best and also available. I am the Sarsanghchalak. There are other better people, but they are not available. The one who could be made available was the only one. That's why I was made the Sarsanghchalak. So, therefore, being an SC/ST is not a disqualification. Being a Brahmin is not a qualification," he added.