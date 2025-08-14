Congmen told to chip in for rain-hit victims across state

Hyderabad: The PCC has called on party workers to extend all possible assistance to people affected by ongoing heavy rains and floods across the State. In an appeal issued, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that many low-lying areas were inundated.

In a media statement, the Congress leader also appealed to Congress cadres to remain available to the public, offering both assistance and reassurance to affected communities. He noted that many low-lying areas were inundated, causing severe hardship to residents, particularly children, women, and the elderly. He urged party cadres to stand by the people in these difficult times and actively participate in relief efforts.

The PCC president asked Congress workers to cooperate with government staff, including police, municipal, revenue, and disaster response teams, in delivering aid. Goud also encouraged them to act as a bridge between the public and the administration to ensure timely support reaches those in need.

He urged partymen to volunteer services and provide fresh water, milk, and food items wherever required. He stressed that it was the responsibility of party workers to support and strengthen relief measures on the ground.