Congress, BJP activists join TRS

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday criticised Eatala Rajender charging that he failed to develop Huzurabad during his stint as minister. At Huzurabad about 100 leaders and activists of the Congress and the BJP of Narsingapur joined the TRS in his presence at a programme in Veenavanka.

Rao welcomed them into the TRS for more development and welfare of the State. Leaders from other parties are coming to TRS fold for development. If Rajender wins it will be personal benefit for him and for the BJP and no help to the segment. If TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav wins, he will develop the segment with government support," he asserted.

The Minister criticised the BJP government for raising the prices, thus burdening people. "The BJP leaders should get at least Rs 5,000 crore for the segment development and then talk of the polls or anything," he challenged. "MP Bandi Sanjay, who did not spend money on Karimnagar development, was making tall claims," the Minister charged.

He accused the Modi government of failing to give Rs 15 lakh each to every Indian by getting back black-money stashed in foreign banks. "Why the Modi government did not keep that promise and suppressing people and farmers, who are on warpath against the new farm laws," he asked.

Rao hoped that the TRS will win the by-poll despite Rajender luring people with some sops. "We will develop the segment by winning the by-poll," he added.