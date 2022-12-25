Congress, BRS trade graft charges against each other

Warangal: It appears that the writing is on the wall well ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State with Congress ticket aspirant from Warangal West seat Naini Rajender Reddy and sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar trading charges of 'corruption' against each other.

These corruption charges have come up in the wake of some of the posters that have come up across the city accusing Hanamkonda DCC chief Rajender Reddy of collecting money from the beneficiaries of Indiramma Housing scheme prior to 2014.

Furious over the unclaimed posters, Rajender Reddy accused Vinay Bhaskar of resorting to mudslinging against him as he was the potential candidate to face the BRS from Warangal West constituency. "The BRS has been in power for the last eight years. Why didn't Vinay Bhaskar ask for an inquiry into the issue if he believes that I had collected money from the beneficiaries of Indiramma Houses," Rajender Reddy pointed out.

He accused Vinay Bhaskar of indulging in land settlements and encroachments instead of working for the resolution of issues faced by his constituency people. He also found fault with Vinay Bhaskar for not exerting pressure on the BJP-led Central government for the establishment of a Railway Wagon Factory at Kazipet, an assurance given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. Rajender Reddy said that some of the leaders of his party have been working as agents of Vinay Bhaskar.

Responding to the media's query about Rajender Reddy's allegations, Vinay Bhaskar said, "I am not going to answer to every Tom, Dick and Harry. I cannot stoop to that level." BRS 7th Division Corporator Vemula Srinivas condemned Rajender Reddy's allegations against Vinay Bhaskar. He said that Vinay or BRS has nothing to do with the posters that caused anger to Rajender Reddy.

It may be mentioned here that Rajender Reddy is a strong contender for the Warangal West ticket. He had to make way for Telugu Desam candidate Revuri Prakash Reddy as part of a grand alliance in the 2018 elections. It's said that former DCCB chairman Janga Raghava Reddy is also in the race for the ticket. However, Rajender Reddy is confident of getting the Warangal West ticket, this time around.