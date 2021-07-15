Congress flays CM KCR for false promises

Peddapalli: Manthani MLA and senior Congress leader, D Sridhar Babu accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of making false promises to unemployed youth in Telangana.

He said the announcement from the State government on the job calendar was made in view of Huzurabad bye-election and the TRS party wants to woo the unemployed youth to get their votes in the election.

Speaking to press persons at his camp office at Manthani on Wednesday, Sridhar Babu said that the unemployed youth in the State have been waiting for job notification for the last seven years, but in vain.

Group-1 exams were conducted in 2011 during the Congress regime and so far, no Group-1 exams have been held after the TRS party came into power. In view of the Huzurabad by-elections, the Chief Minister held a Cabinet meeting to release the job calendar.

The move came as the ruling party feared mobilisation of people against the government. The Telangana government has been making unenforceable promises to the people and there was no integrity in the policy making process, the MLA said.

Sridhar Babu demanded the TRS government to make efforts towards industrial development to create employment opportunities besides filling up vacant posts in all government departments with immediate effect.