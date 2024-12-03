Congress Government's One-Year Rule: Unfulfilled Promises and Deception Alleged by BJP Leaders

Gadwal: "Congress Party Deceived Telangana People with 420 False Promises," Asserts Ramachandra Reddy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a massive bike rally in Shantinagar today, highlighting the Congress government’s failure to fulfill its promises after one year in power. The event criticized the Congress for not implementing its six guarantees, which they claim led to the government deceiving Telangana citizens with "66 frauds."

The rally concluded with a meeting at the Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari Kalyana Mandapam, where BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy was the chief guest. In his speech, he alleged that the Congress government had betrayed women, farmers, and pensioners through unfulfilled promises such as the Mahalakshmi scheme, Gruha Jyothi scheme, gas subsidies, Rythu Bandhu bonuses, and pensions for the elderly and disabled. He accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of plunging the state into debt and being unfit to lead.

Broken Promises in Gadwal and Alampur Constituencies

Ramachandra Reddy further stated that the previous government ignored several development promises made to Gadwal and Alampur constituencies. Key promises left unfulfilled include:

Irrigation: Assuring water to the tail-end areas of the RDS project in Alampur constituency.

ST Status for Boya Community: Including Boyas in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Water Storage Projects: Completion of Mallamma Kunta, Julakal, and Valluru reservoirs.

Education: Establishing a degree college and a junior college for girls in Aija.

Transport: Construction of a bus depot at Alampur X Road.

Hostels: Setting up a BC girls' post-metric hostel in Aija.

Roads: Modernization of roads in the district.

BJP Leaders Slam Congress Government

The meeting witnessed participation from prominent BJP leaders, including 2023 BJP MLA candidate Rajagopal, District Vice Presidents K.K. Reddy and Madhusudhan Goud, State BJYM Vice President Rajasekhar Sharma, and others like Eshwar, Nagamallaiah, and Nageshwar Reddy.

Ramachandra Reddy concluded his speech by vowing to hold the Congress government accountable and ensure the promises made to the Jogulamba Gadwal district are fulfilled. The BJP reaffirmed its commitment to standing by the people and addressing their grievances.