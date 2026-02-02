Congress kicks off Vemulawada poll campaign with development pledge

Rajanna Sircilla: Aheadof the Vemulawada municipal elections, the Congress party on Sunday sounded its poll bugle with a massive preparatory meeting at SRR Function Hall. Addressing party leaders, cadres and supporters, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas asserted that development would remain the Congress party’s central agenda in the upcoming civic polls. Srinivas said the Congress government was committed to the holistic development of Vemulawada, with emphasis on infrastructure expansion, welfare delivery and heritage conservation. Taking a swipe at previous regimes, he alleged that development of the Sri Rajarajeshwara (Rajanna) temple had earlier remained confined to brochures and announcements. He said the present government was now executing comprehensive works to develop the shrine across four acres, with the objective of preserving it for the next thousand years.

Highlighting infrastructure progress, the MLA said road-widening works pending for over five decades were finally being taken up. He also informed that desilting and rejuvenation of the Moolavagu nala were under way at a cost of Rs 10 crore to permanently address drainage and flooding issues in the town. Stressing inclusive growth, Srinivas said Rs 3 crore had been sanctioned to 56 caste associations to support their activities and promote social harmony. He added that Indiramma houses were being constructed in every locality and assured permanent housing for all eligible beneficiaries. Financial assistance for medical treatment was also being extended to the poor through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and letters of credit.

Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, Srinivas accused the previous BRS government of pushing Telangana into a debt trap and alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project had deteriorated into “Kuleshwaram”. He also criticised both the BRS and the BJP for neglecting Vemulawada’s development despite having opportunities to govern.

Appealing to voters, Srinivas urged the people to support Congress candidates in the municipal elections, stating that alignment between the state government and local body would ensure faster, transparent and sustained development of Vemulawada.