Congress makes its mark

Karimnagar: In a surprising turn of events, Karimnagar, a stronghold of BRS since the statehood movement, has shifted allegiance to the Congress party. Out of the 13 contested seats, Congress secured an impressive victory, claiming 9 seats, leaving BRS with only four.

While the BRS candidate, GangulaKamalakar, held a seemingly comfortable lead of 3,284 votes, the BJP candidate, BandiSanajy Kumar, opted for a recount, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding political drama.

Noteworthy victories include Padi Kaushik Reddy of BRS, who clinched the Huzurabad seat with a substantial margin of 17,000 votes against the formidable double hat-trick MLA, EatelaRajender. In Manakondur, Congress candidate Kavampalli Satyanarayana emerged victorious against BRS candidate RasamayiBalakishan, while Medipalli Satyam secured a win against local MLA Sunke Ravishankar in the Choppadandi constituency.

Peddapelli district saw a shift in momentum, with Congress securing three seats, shattering the hopes of Dasari Manohar Reddy for a hat-trick. Manthani sitting MKA D Sridhar Babu celebrated a resounding victory, and Makkan Singh Raj Tagore triumphed in the Ramagundam seat with a substantial majority of 56,026 votes.

In a closely contested battle, Peddapalli sitting MLA Manohar Reddy secured 63,431 votes, but faced defeat as former MLA Vijayaramana Rao emerged victorious with a commanding majority of 54,000 votes.

RajannaSircilla district witnessed a fierce competition as BRS state working president KTR secured a victory with a margin of approximately 29,000 votes over his nearest rival KK Mahender Reddy. Meanwhile, in Vemulawada, Congress candidate Adi Srinivas triumphed with an 18,000-vote lead over BRS candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao.

Jagtial district showcased a win for BRS candidate Dr. Sanjay, who secured a majority of 15,000 votes over Congress candidate MLC Jeevan Reddy. In Korutla, BRS candidate Dr Sanjay, son of current MLA Vidyasagar Rao, clinched victory by over 10,000 votes against his nearest rival from the BJP, Arvind.