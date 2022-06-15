Congress stages protest against Centre, burns Modi's effigy

Wanaparthy: Congress leaders from Kottakotta municipality of Wanaparthy district stage a protest on Tuesday against the illegal notices by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi.

While speaking on the occasion, the Congress party leaders Ellampalli Narender Reddy, general Secretary of Kottakota mandal said that the BJP government at the Center is abusing its power and playing vendetta politics by issuing notices from ED to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

"The BJP government has stooped very low and playing dirty politics by using ED to harass its political opponents. In fact, this case was long back ended in 2015, however, the BJP government wants to achieve some political points and wants to show the congress party in bad light," said G Madhusudhan Reddy, Devarkadra Constituency in charge.

Later, the congress party leaders burned the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised anti-BJP government slogans and demanded immediate withdrawal of illegal cases against the Congress leaders.

Devarakadra constituency Congress party leaders and TPCC secretary G. Madhusoodhan Reddy (GMR) were present on the occasion.