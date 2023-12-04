Congress wins 11 of 12 seats in fmr Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: The candidates of the Congress party won all the seats except one seat in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Congress proved its mettle in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Out of 12 constituencies in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Congress candidates won in 11 seats, while Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy won was the only BRS candidate to register victory from Suryapet constituency.

The victorious Congress candidates are Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda, Vemula Veeresham from Nakrekal, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from Munugodu, NenawatBalu Naik from Devarakonda, Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy from Nagarjunasagar, Bathula Lakshmareddy from Miryalaguda, Mandula Sameul from Tungaturthi , Nalamada Uttamkumar Reddy from Huzurnagar, Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy from Kodada, Birla Ailaiah from Aleru and Kumbham Anilkumar Reddy from Bhongir.

In the 2018 elections, BRS won 10 seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, while the Congress party won only two seats. This time Congress won 11 seats, BRS won the remaining seat.

With the current victory, Congress has secured its hold as an unshakable party in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Moreover, all the candidates of the Congress party achieved victories against the candidates of the BRS party. In that too, instead of marginal majorities, the Congress party candidates won with a huge majority.

In these elections, it is remarkable that the candidates of the Congress party were dominant in every constituency from the first round to the last round during the counting of votes. There was no situation where the lead declined anywhere. All the winners from Congress party won their seats with majorities of more than 20,000 votes. Congress candidate from Nakrekal, Vemula Veresham won the seat with 68,389 votes record majority. Veeresham’s majority is the highest in the erstwhile Nalgonda district in this assembly election.

In contrast, Jagadish Reddy, the BRS candidate who won in Suryapet, had a slight lead from the first round to the last round.