Constable Commits Suicide at His Residence

A tragic incident of a constable working at the Film Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad was found dead at his residence in Malakpet. The constable, identified as Kiran, reportedly ended his life by hanging himself.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police department and the local community. Kiran was known for his dedication and professionalism in his role at the Film Nagar Police Station.

The reasons behind this extreme step are yet to be ascertained. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Kiran's colleagues and family members are being questioned to gather more information.

This marks yet another instance of suicide within the police force in Telangana, raising concerns about the mental health and well-being of law enforcement personnel.