Contractor ties beneficiary’s husband to tree to get amount

Adilabad: To fulfill the dream of owning a home for the poor, the State government has been implementing the Indiramma housing scheme. Under this initiative, the government releases payments in phases to beneficiaries who construct homes. However, many impoverished beneficiaries in the district lack the financial capacity to begin construction on their own. Recognising this, several contractors have stepped in to build homes for these beneficiaries and collect the payments themselves.

In a disturbing incident in Sonala mandal of Adilabad district, a contractor tied the husband of an Indiramma beneficiary to a tree, demanding payment for the construction. Maruthi, a resident of Kota (K) village, was sanctioned a house under the scheme and had entrusted the construction to a contractor named Satyanarayana from Chintal Bori village. The first installment of Rs1 lakh was credited to Maruthi’s account. However, the contractor alleged that Maruthi was withholding the payment.

Upon spotting Maruthi near the bus stand in Sonala mandal centre, the contractor confronted him and tied him to a tree, insisting he would only release him once the credited funds were handed over.

Contractor belongs to Congress party

Congress party Boath constituency in-charge Ade Gajender responded to the incident and condemned the act of tying Maruthi to a tree as deeply inhumane.

He stated that Satyanarayana, the contractor responsible, is affiliated with the Congress party and that the party strongly opposes such behavior.

As a disciplinary measure, Satyanarayana has been suspended from the Congress party and stripped of his primary membership.

Gajender emphasised that the party will not tolerate corruption in the Indiramma housing scheme, regardless of the individual’s stature.