Conveners appointed for TS CETs-2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday announced the appointment of conveners for conducting Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs)-2022 for admissions into various undergraduate and post-graduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

According to the Council, JNTU-H Rector Professor A Govardhan has been appointed as the convener of the TS EAMCET and JNTU-H, R&D Director K Vijaya Kumar will be the convener for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry into second year engineering and pharmacy courses.

Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Business Management, Kakatiya University Professor K Raji Reddy is convener for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), which will be held for admission into MBA and MCA courses. Similarly, Osmania University (OU) Registrar Professor P Laxminarayana and OU Department of Education Professor A Ramakrishna were appointed as conveners for Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) and Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) respectively.

Likewise, OU PGRRCDE Director, Professor GB Reddy will be convener for Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET). The schedules of the TS CETs-2022 and appointment of Physical Education Common Entrance Test convener will be announced later.