Cops educate public on cyber safety

Mahabubnagar: District Superintendent of Police D Janaki is spearheading a drive to make senior citizens aware of cyber fraud. Cops are organising awareness programmes to teach them tips on staying safe in today’s digital world.

At a recent event, the police apprised the people of such tricks of cyber crooks such as fraudulent phone calls, text messages, and emails that seek personal information. Participants were advised to avoid sharing sensitive information such as bank account details, PINs, and passwords, to prevent financial fraud.

Special guidelines tailored for senior citizens were shared, encouraging them to reach out to the police before responding to any suspicious requests for information. They were urged to contact law enforcement if they had doubts about the legitimacy of any call, message, or email.

The event was attended by Additional SP Ramulu, AR Additional SP Suresh Kumar, Cyber Crime DSP Sudarshan Reddy, AR DSP Srinivasulu, DCRB DSP Ramana Reddy, Cyber Crime Inspector Gopal, and local inspectors from One Town and Two Town. The presence of these officials underscored the police department’s commitment to protecting senior citizens from cyber threats.