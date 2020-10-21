Corona update: 1,579 new positive cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,579 coronavirus positive cases till 8 pm on Sunday taking the total number positive cases to 2,26,124 while the death toll touched 1,287 with five new persons dying of coronavirus.

As many as 1,811 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery toll to 2,04,388. At present, the number of active cases in the state are 20,449 including 17,071 in home/institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 41,475 tests were conducted including 18,249 on primary contacts and 4,977 on secondary contacts. Out of the total tests, the results of 1,579 came positive and the reports of 1,120 area pending.

The positive cases reported include 256 from GHMC, 135 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 106 from Khammam, 102 from Rangareddy, 90 from Nalgonda, 87 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 64 from Karimnagar, 59 from Warangal Urban, 53 from Siddipet, 48 from Kamareddy, 47 from Sangareddy, 36 from Suryapet, 33 from Nizamabad, 32 each from Nagarkurnool, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Jagtial, 31 from Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, 27 each from Wanaparthy and Mahabubabad, 25 each from Mulugu, Warangal Rural and Peddapalli, 24 from Mancherial, 23 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Adilabad, 18 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 16 each from Nirmal, Jangoan and Vikarabad, 12 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 4 from Narayanpet.