Corona update: 364 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 364 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Friday pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,02,724 and the total fatalities to 1,666. Meanwhile, the total number of recovery cases went up to 2,98,451 with the recovery of 189 persons in a single day. At present, there are 2,607 active cases out of which 980 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 66,036 tests were conducted, of which the results of 364 came positive and the reports of 698 are pending. So far, 95,48,685 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 28 from 75 from GHMC, 32 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 31 from Rangareddy, 28 from Jagtial, 16 from Sangareddy, 14 from Nizamabad, 12 each from Karimnagar and Warangal Urban, 11 from Adilabad, 10 each from Nirmal and Yadadri Bhongir, 9 from Rajanna Sircilla, 8 from Mancherial, 7 each from Kamareddy, Khammam, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad, 5 from Medak, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli and Warangal Rural, 3 from Wanaparthy, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpallly and Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubabad, zero cases from Narayanpet and Mulugu.