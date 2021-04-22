Corona update: 5,567 fresh positive cases, 23 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 5,567 fresh positive cases and 23 deaths until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 3,73,468 and the death toll to 1,899. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,21,788 with the recovery of 2,251 persons in a single day. At present, there are 49,781 active cases.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 1,02,335 tests were conducted of which 5,567 samples turned positive and the reports of 4,701 are awaited. So far, 1,21,75,425 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 989 from GHMC, 437 from Rangareddy, 421 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 367 from Nizamabad, 258 from Mahabubnagar, 206 from Kamareddy, 200 from Jagtial, 185 from Mancherial, 183 from Siddipet, 176 from Sangareddy, 161 from Nalgonda, 157 from Karimnagar, 150 from Nagarkurnool, 139 from Warangal Urban, 134 from Khammam, 122 from Vikarabad, 117 from Rajanna Sircilla, 111 from Medak, 110 from Suryapet, 107 from Adilabad, 93 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 90 from Jangaon, 88 from Warangal Rural, 85 from Yadadri Bhongir, 80 from Peddapalli, 72 from Mahabubabad, 47 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 45 from Wanaparthy, 39 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 32 from Narayanpet.