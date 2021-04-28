Corona update: 8,061 fresh positive cases, 56 deaths in Telangana

Telangana witnessed a massive spike of 8,061 fresh positive cases and 56 deaths until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 4,19,966 and the death toll to 3,45,683. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 3,45,683 with the recovery of 5,093 persons in a single day. At present, there are 72,133 active cases in the state.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 82,270 tests were conducted of which the results of 8,061 came positive and the reports of 5,241 are pending. So far, 1,27,48,582 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,508, 673 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 514 from Rangareddy, 373 from Sangareddy, 311 from Nalgonda, 291 from Nizamabad, 277 from Khammam, 276 from Vikarabad, 275 from Karimnagar, 253 from Siddipet, 252 from Jagtial, 213 from Yadadri Bhongir, 203 from Warangal Urban, 202 from Kamareddy, 191 from Warangal Rural, 188 from Nagarkurnool, 185 from Suryapet, 171 from Mancherial, 146 from Wanaparthy, 145 from Peddapalli, 142 from Rajanna Sircilla, 127 from Medak, 125 from Adilabad, 109 from Nirmal, 97 from Mahabubabad, 88 from Jangaon, 82 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jogulamba Gadwal, 79 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 68 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 47 from Mulugu and 40 cases from Narayanpet.